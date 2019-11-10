Leary/50
WAVERLY — Dennis and Rayla Stensland Leary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Nov. 2.
They were married Nov. 7, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.
Rayla retired from First National Bank, and Dennis, also retired, worked at Fareway Grocery Stores.
Their family includes children Matthew and Susie Leary of Hinton and Marty and Christa Leary of Waverly, as well as five grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 309 Park 26th St. NW, Waverly 50677.
