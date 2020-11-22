 Skip to main content
LeaAnn Saul
BIRTHDAY

LeaAnn Saul

LeAnn Saul

CEDAR FALLS—LeaAnn will be celebrating her 65th birthday.

She was born on November 20, 1955, to Duane and Joan Wessels in Cedar Falls. She married Gregory Saul on May 12, 1978. She is Vice President of PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage in Cedar Falls. She currently serves on Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning, Cedar Falls Holiday Hoopla Committee and is a past board member of Community Main Street.

Her family includes her husband Greg, and children; Ryan (Jessica) Saul, Judd (Sherry) Saul, Jayne (Aaron Hawks), and Josie (Joshua) Petersen, and 15 grandchildren.

