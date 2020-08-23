× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawry/50

CEDAR FALLS - Doug and Sandy Lawry are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawry were married on August 23, 1970, in Gulfport, Miss.

Mr. Lawry is a retired audiologist from AEA 7, and Mrs. Lawry is a retired administrative secretary in special education technology with AEA 7.

Their family includes Brian (Hollie) Lawry of Marion, Nate Lawry of Des Moines, Jason (Molly) Lawry, Nick Lawry all of Waukee, along with six grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3819 S. Main St., Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0