LaVonne Ramsey

REINBECK — LaVonne Ramsey will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.

She was born April 21, 1919.

Cards may be sent to her at Parkview Manor, No. 14, 1009 Third St., Reinbeck 50669.

