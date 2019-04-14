REINBECK — LaVonne Ramsey will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.
She was born April 21, 1919.
Cards may be sent to her at Parkview Manor, No. 14, 1009 Third St., Reinbeck 50669.
REINBECK — LaVonne Ramsey will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
She was born April 21, 1919.
Cards may be sent to her at Parkview Manor, No. 14, 1009 Third St., Reinbeck 50669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.