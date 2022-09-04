Lavonne Oltrogge will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was born in Waverly on Sept. 7, 1942. She married Delbert Oltrogge on June 30, 1963. She was employed at Lutheran Mutual for several years before being engaged in farming with her husband. Lavonne was also the church secretary at Zion Lutheran, Readlyn, for 43 years.
Family includes her husband, and children Lori (Nick) Wiley, Janette (Derek) Young and Brian (Erin) Oltrogge. There are six grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to PO Box 164, Readlyn, IA 50668.