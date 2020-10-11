LaVonne Northey

CEDAR FALLS - LaVonne Northey is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

LaVonne was born October 16, 1930, to Leo and Nell Bryant.

She has four children; Jerry (Sue) Northey, Janell Northey, Jeff (Brenda) Northey, and Jim (Karala) Northey. She also has ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to: Bickford Cottage, 5101 University Ave., Cedar Falls, 50613.

Please join us in wishing LaVonne a Happy Birthday!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0