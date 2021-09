LaVerne Franzen

ST. LUCAS-The family of LaVerne Franzen are requesting a card shower to honor him on his 92nd birthday on September 29.

His family includes his wife RoseMary and children: Debbie (Paulie) Dietzenbach of St. Lucas, Dan Franzen of St. Lucas, Denise (Joe) Mueller of Elkader; along with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 236, St. Lucas, 52166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0