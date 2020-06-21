× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVern Drewes

WATERLOO — LaVern Drewes will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

He was born June 17, 1930, in Waverly, son of August and Clara Drewes. He married Connie Brody on Nov. 28, 1954.

Their family includes Teresa (Rick) Anderson, Larry (Sara) Drewes of El Paso, Texas, Deborah Drewes, and Bonnie (Jim) Robinson of San Antonio, Texas, along with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

LaVern served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and upon his return was employed at Rath’s Packing Co. until 1984. He later retired from farming in 2014.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to 3643 Moline Rd., Waterloo, 50703.

Please join us in wishing LaVern a Happy Birthday!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0