Laube/50
CLARKSVILLE — Arlan and Diane Hartman Laube will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Clarksville AMVETS Hall.
They were married Aug. 3, 1969, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. They are both retired.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be their daughters, Denise Shoultz of Shell Rock, Donna Laube of Stewartville and Dixie Laube of Kahoka. They also have two grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.