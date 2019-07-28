{{featured_button_text}}

Laube/50

CLARKSVILLE — Arlan and Diane Hartman Laube will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Clarksville AMVETS Hall.

They were married Aug. 3, 1969, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. They are both retired.

Hosting the event will be their daughters, Denise Shoultz of Shell Rock, Donna Laube of Stewartville and Dixie Laube of Kahoka. They also have two grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

