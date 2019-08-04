Larry Thome
June 16, 1941 — Aug. 2, 2005
We have lost, heaven has gained —
The most wonderful dad this world contained.
There’s just one thing that makes us glad —
God chose you to be our Dad.
A beautiful memory, dearer than gold
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Of a Dad whose worth can never be told.
There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill.
We miss you, Dad, and always will.
*
Dan, Deb & family
Pam, Mark & family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.