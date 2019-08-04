{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Thome

June 16, 1941 — Aug. 2, 2005

We have lost, heaven has gained —

The most wonderful dad this world contained.

There’s just one thing that makes us glad —

God chose you to be our Dad.

A beautiful memory, dearer than gold

Of a Dad whose worth can never be told.

There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill.

We miss you, Dad, and always will.

Dan, Deb & family

Pam, Mark & family

