Larry Lorenzen

TRAER-Larry Lorenzen is celebrating his 85th birthday with a card shower.

Larry was born on January 8, 1936, to Walter and Lillian Lorenzen.

He married Beverly Weeks on June 22, 1955.

Larry was also a farmer for many years.

His family includes: Roxanne (John) Schneider, Rod (Jo) Lorenzen, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3068 160th Street, Traer, 50675.

