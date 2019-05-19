{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Geving

Larry Geving will be celebrating his 80th birthday on May 23, 2019.

He was born May 23, 1939. He and his wife of 60 years, Lois (Gjere), were married on June 13, 1958.

He was a devoted husband and is a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

His family includes children Rick, Holly, Randy, Heidi and Rory, along with 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Larry will be celebrating with a family dinner and card shower. Cards may be sent to 3813 Hazelwood, Waterloo 50703.

