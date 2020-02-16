Larkin/70
SHELL ROCK — Merle and Joyce Larkin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.
Merle Larkin and Joyce Pohl were married Feb. 12, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Joyce was a private secretary and owned a craft shop. Merle worked in public accounting and real estate.
Their family includes Bob and Judy Larkin of Cedar Falls, Linda and Mike Paup of Pueblo, Colo., and Barb and Kent Burbridge of Cedar Falls, as well as two grandsons, four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.
Cards may be sent to them at 5018 S. Main St. No. 17, Cedar Falls 50613.
020420-womens-mobile-museum-01
Photographs by afaq hang on the wall at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-03
Iris Maldonado's work
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-04
The Women's Mobile Museum installed in the Forsberg Riverside Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-06
A large-scale digital wall wrap captures attention in the Women's Mobile Museum exhibition.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-07
Portraits by Shasta Bady
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-08
The entrance art work by award-winning South African artist-activist Zanele Muholi at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-02
Work by Zanele Muholi is featured in the Women's Mobile Museum exhibit at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
020420-womens-mobile-museum-09
Photographs hang at the Waterloo Center for the Arts for the Women's Mobile Museum on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
