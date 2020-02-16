Larkin/70
SHELL ROCK — Merle and Joyce Larkin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.

Merle Larkin and Joyce Pohl were married Feb. 12, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Joyce was a private secretary and owned a craft shop. Merle worked in public accounting and real estate.

Their family includes Bob and Judy Larkin of Cedar Falls, Linda and Mike Paup of Pueblo, Colo., and Barb and Kent Burbridge of Cedar Falls, as well as two grandsons, four granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.

Cards may be sent to them at 5018 S. Main St. No. 17, Cedar Falls 50613.

