WAVERLY — Ted and Jean Lanske will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, March 7, at Bartels Good Shepard Chapel in Waverly. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ted and Jean were married March 7, 1970, at Our Lady of Peace Church in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ted retired as a self-employed Master Plumber, and Jean retired from the Waverly Hy-Vee.

Their family includes Michael and Jenni Lanske of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michelle Lanske Ferguson and her 2 children, Dain and Riley Ferguson of Waverly.

Cards may be sent to 416 4th St. SW., Waverly 50677

