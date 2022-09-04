 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lang/50

  • 0
jo and john lang .jpg

Jo and John Lang 

SUMNER -- John and Jo (Strub) Lang have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They will be honored at a family dinner and surprise card shower at a later date.

They were married Aug. 25, 1972, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

He is a barber, and she is a beauty operator.

They are the parents of two children, Jill (Kevin) Lang-Cesek pf Marion, and Joshua (Traci) Lang of Springville. There are three grandchildren: Jacob, Elizabeth and Jordyn Lang, all of Marion.

They reside at 205 Union, Sumner IA 50674.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News