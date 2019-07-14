Lane-Rinard

WATERLOO -- Megan K. Lane and Caleb E. Rinard are announcing their approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Mark and Lisa Lane of Waterloo, and Christy Rinard of Winterset and Dennis Rinard of Bondurant
Megan is a 2012 West High School graduate and earned an AA degree in professional photography in 2015 and an AA in liberal arts in 2016 at Hawkeye Community College. She earned her BA in family services from the University of Northern Iowa. She is employed at Cedar Valley Community Support Services as a direct care professional.
Caleb, who graduated from Winterset High School in 2010, is employed at Martin Brothers Distributing Co.
Vows are set for July 20 at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church.
