Lana Hochreiter

CEDAR FALLS -- Lana Anne Hochreiter will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Cedar Falls Rec Center, 110 E. 13th St.

She was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Coulter.

Hosting the event will be her seven kids, Kim, Carla, Jane, Suzie, Darrell, Danny and Greg. Her family also includes 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent. All loved ones are welcome to the open house.

