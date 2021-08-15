Lamb/60

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Lamb celebrated 60th wedding anniversary with their family.

They were married on August 12, 1961, at First Brethren Church in Waterloo.

They enjoyed a week at the Ethel Beach Resort in Minnesota, as they have done for 27 consecutive years. While there with their entire family, they had a dinner party at Thumper Pond Golf Club in Ottertail, Minnesota.

The couple co-owned and operated Architectural Sheet Metal Co. for 31 years. They both retired in 2004, after 31 years.

Larry also co-owned Hawkeye Sheet Metal for seven years.

They have two children: Jody (John) DeDoncker of Davenport, Jeffry (Melissa) Lamb of Bryon, Minn.; along with four grandchildren: William and Walter DeDoncker, Oliva and Brody Lamb.

