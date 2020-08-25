LaDonna Patterson

Aunt Donna leads a very active life doing her own yard work (flower beds, cutting her lawn and feeding the birds), she bakes special goodies at Christmas time to share, she also goes wherever she wants. She likes to meet her friends at McDonald's, visit with family, and she even likes to come up to Jesup to walk the corn fields to pick up left over corn for the squirrels and always has time to stay and talk and play with our dogs and chickens.