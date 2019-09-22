Ladies Auxiliary No. 49 to Host Fish Fry
The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 49 will be hosting an all-you-can eat fish fry, or until gone, on Friday from 5–8 p.m.
The dinner will be held at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post No. 49,1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Menu items include fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and children 10 and under $5.
Entire proceeds from this event support the Auxiliary’s five service programs that stay within the community: Child Welfare, Community Service, Hospitalized Veterans, Americanism and Scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.