{{featured_button_text}}
AMVETS

Ladies Auxiliary No. 49 to Host Fish Fry

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 49 will be hosting an all-you-can eat fish fry, or until gone, on Friday from 5–8 p.m.

The dinner will be held at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post No. 49,1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Menu items include fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and children 10 and under $5.

Entire proceeds from this event support the Auxiliary’s five service programs that stay within the community: Child Welfare, Community Service, Hospitalized Veterans, Americanism and Scholarships.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments