LaCoste/60

ANNIVERSARies

Mr. and Mrs. LaCoste

CEDAR FALLS — Mr. and Mrs. LaCoste have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and close friends.

Roger LaCoste married Betty Burzette on August 27, 1961.

Mr. LaCoste is a retired Production General Supervisor from John Deere.

They have two children: Kerry LaCoste of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Kurt LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas; along with two grandchildren: Samantha LaCoste of Dallas, Texas and Tanner LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas.

Cards may be sent to: 5416 Lemongrass Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

