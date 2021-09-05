LaCoste/60
CEDAR FALLS — Mr. and Mrs. LaCoste have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and close friends.
Roger LaCoste married Betty Burzette on August 27, 1961.
Mr. LaCoste is a retired Production General Supervisor from John Deere.
They have two children: Kerry LaCoste of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Kurt LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas; along with two grandchildren: Samantha LaCoste of Dallas, Texas and Tanner LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas.
Cards may be sent to: 5416 Lemongrass Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.