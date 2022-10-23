WATERLOO — Joe and Terri (Kacher) Kurtz, now of Bettendorf, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house with live music on Oct. 29.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. in the upper level at Majestic Moon Party and Event Center in Waterloo. It is hosted by the couple’s family. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Joe and Terri were married Oct. 28, 1972, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo. He is retired from Dorhn Transfer, and she is retired from in-home day care.

There are seven children: JJ (Yasmin) of Monument, CO; Maria (Bob) Pranger of Waterloo; Marcus (Jaime) of Iowa City; Aaron (Sara) of Fort Collins, CO; Jeanette (Rob) Jensen of Queen Creek, AZ; Michelle (Mike) McVay of Metamora, IL; and Matthew (Kara) of BlueGrass, IA.

There are 36 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.