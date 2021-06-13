Kuper/65

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Kuper are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a baseball game.

Jack Kuper married Barbara Baker on June 9, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Kuper is retired from the Rath packing plant and Waterloo schools. Mrs. Kuper is retired from Waterloo schools.

They also spent 36 years in the Optimist baseball program.

Their family includes: Sherry (Roger) Even of Jefferson City, Mo., Kathy (Bob) Diering of St. Louis, Mo., TJ (Joan) Kuper of Florissant, Mo., four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to them at: 1729 Howard Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

