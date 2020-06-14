,Kuhlmann/55
SUMNER - Daniel and Sharon Kuhlmann are celebrating their 55th anniversary with a card shower.
Daniel Kuhlmann and Sharon Thorp were married June 13, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church Maxfield, in Denver.
Their family includes Melissa Kuhlmann Harri from Morris, Ill., and Jeffrey Kuhlmann of Shreveport, La., along with four grandchildren, Christopher and Nickolas Harri, Madison and Ash Kuhlmann.
Mr. Kuhlmann retired as a Maintenance Worker at Hillcrest Living. Mrs. Kuhlmann retired as a Dietary Aide at Hillcrest Living.
Cards can be sent to 512 East First St., Sumner, 50674.
