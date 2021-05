Kuennen/60

CRESCO-Henry and Arlene Kuennen are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 30 with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Cresco.

They are the parents of six children: Dawn, twins, Dean (Dondi) Dale, DeAnn (Brandon), twins, Kevin and Karl, along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent. Everyone is welcome.

Cards can be sent to: 743 2nd St. E., Cresco, 52136.

