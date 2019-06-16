MOUNT AUBURN -- Jerry and JoEllen Baas Krug will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation in June.
They were married June 7, 1969, in Algona.
JoEllen is a retired RN, and Jerry retired from farming.
Their children are Pamela and Wade Helfer of Ames and Brian and Tina Krug of Adel, and they also have four grandchildren.
