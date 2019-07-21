Koves-Girsch
CEDAR FALLS — Lynn Koves and Matthew Girsch were married April 6 in Golden, Colo.
Parents of the couple are Terry and Ann Koves of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Mick and Jan Girsch of Cedar Falls.
Pastor Ben Patterson performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at the Boettcher Mansion in Golden.
Matrons of honor were Teresa Markoe and Christine Koves, sisters of the bride. Best man was Michael Girsch, brother of the groom, and groomsman was Jason Cate.
Flower girl was Viola Koves, niece of the bride. Ring bearers were Jude Girsch, nephew of the groom and William Koves, nephew of the bride.
The bride graduated from St. Norbert College in DePere, Wis., and works in marketing advertising technology. The groom graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and works in cyber security sales.
They live in Denver, Colo.
