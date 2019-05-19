CEDAR FALLS — Floyd and Phyllis Jacobsen Koob are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Western Home Communities.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They were married May 22, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Hosting the event will be their sons, Steven Koob of Chicago, wife Cheryl Koob, and Dennis Koob of Dysart, and wife Kathy Koob. They have two grandchildren, Chris Taylor of Cedar Falls and the late Curt Foley of Traer.
Cards may be sent to them at 5500 S. Main St. Unit 63, Cedar Falls 50613. No invitations are being sent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.