CEDAR FALLS — Floyd and Phyllis Jacobsen Koob are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Western Home Communities.

They were married May 22, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Hosting the event will be their sons, Steven Koob of Chicago, wife Cheryl Koob, and Dennis Koob of Dysart, and wife Kathy Koob. They have two grandchildren, Chris Taylor of Cedar Falls and the late Curt Foley of Traer.

Cards may be sent to them at 5500 S. Main St. Unit 63, Cedar Falls 50613. No invitations are being sent.

