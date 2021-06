Kolder/25

PARKERSBURG-Mr. and Mrs. Kolder are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ron Kolder married Mary Duncan on June 15, 1996, at The Reformed Church of Stout in Stout.

Ron is a retired truck driver for Sinclair Elevator. Mary is retired from Iowa State Bank as a bookkeeper.

Their family includes: Ryan (Diana Cardin) Kolder of Des Moines, Robbie (Brooke) Kolder of Parkersburg, Jeff (Bobbi) Sale of Ft. Sill, Okla., Chris Sale and Angela Sale-Kolder, both of Waterloo, Jeffrey (Florie Ann) Sale-Kolder of Lexington Park, Md., and eight grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 806 Circle Dr., Parkersburg, 50665.

