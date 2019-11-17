{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Wayne and Bernadine Kohrs are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Evansdale AMVETS Hall, hosted by their sons.

They were married Nov. 21, 1969.

Bernadine is a retired teacher, and Wayne retired from John Deere.

Their family includes Cory Kohrs of Waterloo and Chad and Jessica Kohrs of Elizabethtown, Ky., along with two grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to them at 1919 Liberty Ave., Waterloo 50702.

