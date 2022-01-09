Kohagen/50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald and Nancy Kohagen

READLYN — Ronald and Nancy (Bruns) Kohagen will celebrate their 50th anniversary today with a family dinner and card shower.

They were married Jan. 9, 1972, at Maxfield Lutheran Church in rural Denver. She is retired from John Deere, and he is retired from construction.

They have two daughters, Marcia (Jeff) Joerger of Denver, and Gail (Ryan) Hull of LeGrand. There are five grandchildren: Sam, Tess and Jackson Joerger; and Ellie and Sydney Hull.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 12, Readlyn IA, 50668.

