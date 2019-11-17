{{featured_button_text}}
Koats 4 Kids

Koats 4 Kids!

Please join our Koats 4 Kids project so we can share warm winter gear with our low income kids in Black Hawk County.

A “gift of warmth” donation can be made online at www.WlooCommunityFoundation.org or mailed to Waterloo Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704.

Having warm clothing increases attendance at school during our coldest months. With proper clothing, kids will stay warm while walking to school and do not have to miss out on a healthy breakfast and lunch.

Your donation of $25 will provide a coat, hat, gloves and scarf; $45 will add boots and a donation of $65 will give the kids snow pants so they can play in the snow at recess.

THANKS to our generous community members that support our effort to keep hundreds of our community kids warm each year!

For more information contact Julie at (319) 240-2254, juliea58@mchsi.com, www.Facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo. Please consider volunteering too!

Thank you for your support!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments