Koats 4 Kids!
Please join our Koats 4 Kids project so we can share warm winter gear with our low income kids in Black Hawk County.
A “gift of warmth” donation can be made online at www.WlooCommunityFoundation.org or mailed to Waterloo Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704.
Having warm clothing increases attendance at school during our coldest months. With proper clothing, kids will stay warm while walking to school and do not have to miss out on a healthy breakfast and lunch.
You have free articles remaining.
Your donation of $25 will provide a coat, hat, gloves and scarf; $45 will add boots and a donation of $65 will give the kids snow pants so they can play in the snow at recess.
THANKS to our generous community members that support our effort to keep hundreds of our community kids warm each year!
For more information contact Julie at (319) 240-2254, juliea58@mchsi.com, www.Facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo. Please consider volunteering too!
Thank you for your support!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.