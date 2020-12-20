Knutson-Whittle

WATERLOO—Angela Knutson and Chad Whittle were married July 18, 2020 at the Touch of Class in Cedar Rapids. Rev. Stew Royce performed the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Mark and Brenda Knutson from Waterloo; and Stan and Cheryl Whittle from Elkader.

Matron of honor was Christina Charlton of Waterloo, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Amy Knutson of Bettendorf, sister in law; Amanda Drost of New Sharon, sister of the groom; Stacey Hogberg of Spring Valley, Minn., sister of the groom; Kristy Robinson of Marion, friend of the bride, and Lindsey Downing of Waterloo, friend of the bride.

Best man was Chris Whittle of Elkader, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were; Brian Knutson of Bettendorf, brother of the bride; Jackson Drost of New Sharon, Brother in law of the groom, Josh Hogberg of Spring Valley, Minn., brother in law of the groom; Loren Foelske of DeKalb, Ill., friend of the groom; and Matt Lee of Manchester, friend of the groom.

Flowergirl was Myka Charlton of Waterloo, niece of the bride. Ringbearer was Ezra Hogberg of Spring Valley, Minn., nephew of the groom.