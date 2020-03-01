Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee buzzes with excitement

CEDAR FALLS -- The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls, hosted the 40th annual Spelling Bee on Feb. 1.

The spelling bee offers an academic competition for students to demonstrate their spelling abilities and sportsmanship. Fifteen area schools conducted their own spell-off leading up to the main event where they sent their five best spellers.

One hundred and fifty contestants competed in an exciting three-hour spell off at St. Patrick School in Cedar Falls. The top two spellers from each grade were awarded first-place trophies and the opportunity to compete in the regional competition in Cedar Falls. The winners from the regional spelling bee move on to state competition in Ames.

To host such a large event takes many volunteers. A special thank you to the over 50 volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants and good luck to the winners at Regional.

