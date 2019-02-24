Try 1 month for 99¢
Fourth-Grade Winners

From left, seated, Joshua Schipper, third, Cedar Heights; Gracyn Wilks, fourth, Lincoln Elementary; Zoe Plummer, fifth, Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary; and standing, Rishika Shettigar, first, Helen A. Hansen Elementary; Angelo Schmidt, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus; and Liam Rhymer, first, Hudson Elementary.

Knights of Columbus spelling bee buzzes with excitement

CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls, held their 39th annual spelling bee on Feb. 2.

Fifth-grade winners

From left, seated, Madelyn Hennings, third, Nashua-Plainfield Elementary; James Peng, fourth, Helen A. Hansen Elementary; Rukmini Surnedi, fifth, Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary; and standing, Oliver Ryckman, first, Lincoln Elementary; Angelo Schmidt, KCs; and Claire Schaefer, first, St. Patrick Catholic School
Sixth grade winners

From left, Summer Lim, third, Helen A. Hansen Elementary; Cedic Liu, fourth, Helen A. Hansen; Eliza Kirschenmann, fifth, North Cedar Elementary; and standing, Ruth Haynes, first, Cedar Heights Elementary; Angelo Schmidt; and Will Hoffman, first, Southdale Elementary

Fifteen area schools conducted their own spell-off leading up to the main event, where they sent their five best spellers from each of grades four, five, six and seven. One hundred and forty contestants competed in a two-hour spell-off at St. Patrick School. The top two spellers from each grade were awarded first-place trophies and the opportunity to compete in the regional competition.

Seventh Grade Winners

From left, seated, Keira Ellerbroek, third, St. Patrick Catholic School; Azeem Akaff, fourth, Holmes Junior High; Drew Ludeman, fifth, Holmes Junior High; and standing, Pranav Kota, first, Holmes Junior High; Angelo Schmidt; and Param Sampat, first, Holmes Junior High.

A special thank you to the more than 50 volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants and good luck to the winners at Regional.

