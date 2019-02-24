Knights of Columbus spelling bee buzzes with excitement
CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls, held their 39th annual spelling bee on Feb. 2.
Fifteen area schools conducted their own spell-off leading up to the main event, where they sent their five best spellers from each of grades four, five, six and seven. One hundred and forty contestants competed in a two-hour spell-off at St. Patrick School. The top two spellers from each grade were awarded first-place trophies and the opportunity to compete in the regional competition.
A special thank you to the more than 50 volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants and good luck to the winners at Regional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.