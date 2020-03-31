Knights of Columbus Regional Spelling Bee Winners!

CEDAR FALLS -- The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls, hosted the Northeast Iowa Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 15.
Students in grades from four through seven from across Northeast Iowa converged on St. Patrick School for the academic competition where the students demonstrated their spelling abilities and sportsmanship.
The top two winners from each grade will advance to the state competition on March 8 in Ames.
Thank you to the many volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants and good luck to the winners at State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!