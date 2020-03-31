Knights of Columbus Regional Spelling Bee Winners!

Students in grades from four through seven from across Northeast Iowa converged on St. Patrick School for the academic competition where the students demonstrated their spelling abilities and sportsmanship.

Thank you to the many volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants and good luck to the winners at State.