{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls  hosted the Northeast Iowa Regional Spelling Bee this spring.

Students in grades from four through seven from across Northeast Iowa converged on St. Patrick School for the academic competition where the students demonstrated their spelling abilities and sportsmanship.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The top two winners from each grade  advances to the state competition in Ames.

Thank you to the many volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments