CEDAR FALLS -- The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls hosted the Northeast Iowa Regional Spelling Bee this spring.
Students in grades from four through seven from across Northeast Iowa converged on St. Patrick School for the academic competition where the students demonstrated their spelling abilities and sportsmanship.
You have free articles remaining.
The top two winners from each grade advances to the state competition in Ames.
Thank you to the many volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters of America that made the event such a great success. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Hackett, principal of St. Patrick’s School, the teachers, and the staff for allowing the Knights of Columbus the use of their facility. Congratulations to all the participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.