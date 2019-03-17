Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — Jon and Rhonda Knight are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married March 19, 1994, at the First Baptist Church in New Hampton.

Jon has worked for the state of Iowa.

Their family includes a son who resides in Cedar Rapids.

Cards may be sent to 2702 Crestline Ave., Waterloo 50702.

