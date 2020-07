× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Knapp/50

NASHUA—Allen and Jo Knapp will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Knapp were married on July 26, 1970, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua.

They have one son, Jared Knapp of Waterloo.

You can send cards to: 329 Chickasaw St., Nashua, 50658.

