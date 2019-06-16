WATERLOO -- Roger and Delores Klocke will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. June 29 at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Roger Klocke and Delores Aschbacher were married June 19, 1959, at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Ludlow Township.
Delores, now retired, was a childcare attendant at Maple Lanes. and Roger retired from John Deere and the Iowa National Guard.
Hosting the open house will be their family, Kathy Mundfrom,l Gale Klocke and Glen Klocke, all of Waterloo, and Donna Hanks of Orlando, Fla., as well as nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
Invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
