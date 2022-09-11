CEDAR FALLS — Dr. David B. and Barbara L. (Griffin) Kirkle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 23.

A family celelbration is planned later in the month.

They were married Sept. 23, 1972, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Kirkle is retired as medical director at MercyOne NE, DO, master of public health, occupational medicine. Mrs. Kirkle is a retired medical lab technician.

They are the parents of two children, Amanda (Roger) Riggins and Miriam (Travis) Simon, all of Waverly. There are 10 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the couple at Prairie Wind, 5313 Caraway Lane, Room 204, Cedar Falls, 50613.