 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kirkle/50

  • 0
david and barbara kirkle.jpg

Dr. David and Barbara Kirkle 

CEDAR FALLS — Dr. David B. and Barbara L. (Griffin) Kirkle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 23.

A family celelbration is planned later in the month.

They were married Sept. 23, 1972, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Kirkle is retired as medical director at MercyOne NE, DO, master of public health, occupational medicine. Mrs. Kirkle is a retired medical lab technician.

They are the parents of two children, Amanda (Roger) Riggins and Miriam (Travis) Simon, all of Waverly. There are 10 grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the couple at Prairie Wind, 5313 Caraway Lane, Room 204, Cedar Falls, 50613.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cam Bolick

WATERLOO -- Dr. Cam Bolick recently retired after 42 years in dentistry. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News