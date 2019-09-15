Kenny and Donna Reiter
WATERLOO — Kenny and Donna Reiter are celebrating their 80th birthdays.
Kenny was born Feb. 4, 1939, and Donna was born Sept. 18, 1939.
They were married Sept. 4, 1961. Their four children are Luanne and Dan of Tucson, Lisa of Chicago, Brian and Tina of Kailua, Hawaii, and Kristen and Joel of Waterloo. There are seven grandchildren.
Kenny retired as a mechanic from John Deere, where he still gives tours, and Donna is a homemaker.
They are celebrating with a family dinner at the Amana Colonies and with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 9905 Dysart Road, Waterloo 50701.
