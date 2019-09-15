{{featured_button_text}}
Kenny and Donna Reiter

Kenny and Donna Reiter

Kenny and Donna Reiter

WATERLOO — Kenny and Donna Reiter are celebrating their 80th birthdays.

Kenny was born Feb. 4, 1939, and Donna was born Sept. 18, 1939.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

They were married Sept. 4, 1961. Their four children are Luanne and Dan of Tucson, Lisa of Chicago, Brian and Tina of Kailua, Hawaii, and Kristen and Joel of Waterloo. There are seven grandchildren.

Kenny retired as a mechanic from John Deere, where he still gives tours, and Donna is a homemaker.

They are celebrating with a family dinner at the Amana Colonies and with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 9905 Dysart Road, Waterloo 50701.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments