INDEPENDENCE — Kenneth P. Weber celebrated his 85th birthday.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1937, at People’s Hospital in Independence to his parents Orville P. and Alice Weber.

Mr. Weber graduated from St. John’s Catholic School of Independence in 1955. Kenneth married Patricia K. Heerkes on Nov.8, 1958, and made a living as a farmer northeast of Brandon.

His family includes children: James (deceased), Julie, Jeff, Joe (Jean), Janet, Jay (Jan), Jean (Mark), Jerry (Nicole), Jill (Brian); 18 grandchildren (one is deceased) and five great-grandchildren.

Kenneth is formerly of Jesup and Brandon and moved from the farm to Jesup in 1992, than later from Jesup to Independence in 2016.

Please join us in celebrating by showering Kenneth with cards that can be sent to 712 Spruce Drive SW, Independence, IA 50644.

