INDEPENDENCE — Kenneth P. Weber is celebrating his 85th birthday.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937, at People’s Hospital in Independence to his parents, Orville P. and Alice Weber.

Mr. Weber graduated from St. John’s Catholic School of Independence in 1955. Kenneth married Patricia K. Heerkes on Nov. 8, 1958, and made a living as a farmer northeast of Brandon.

His family includes children: James (deceased), Julie, Jeff, Joe (Jean), Jay (Jan), Jean (Mark), Jerry (Nicole), Jill (Brian); 18 grandchildren (one is deceased) and five great-grandchildren.

Kenneth is formerly of Jesup and Brandon and moved from the farm to Jesup in 1992, than later fromJesup to Independence in 2016.

Please join us in celebrating by showering Kenneth with cards being sent to 712 Spruce Drive SW, Independence, IA, 50644.

