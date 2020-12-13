Kemp/60

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Kemp are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Bob Kemp married Donna Luethje on December 3, 1960, in Waterloo.

They are both retired.

Their family includes: Pamela of Waterloo, Dominic of Waterloo; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1956 W. 7th St., Waterloo, 50702.

A faded wedding photograph, since those days our world has changed but our love remains the same.

Happy 60th wedding anniversary, Donna.

Love, Bob

