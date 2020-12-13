Kemp/60
WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Kemp are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Bob Kemp married Donna Luethje on December 3, 1960, in Waterloo.
They are both retired.
Their family includes: Pamela of Waterloo, Dominic of Waterloo; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 1956 W. 7th St., Waterloo, 50702.
A faded wedding photograph, since those days our world has changed but our love remains the same.
Happy 60th wedding anniversary, Donna.
Love, Bob
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!