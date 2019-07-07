Kelley/50
Picture it: The Surf Ballroom. Clear Lake, Iowa. Summer of 1964.
Gary, sporting a buzzcut and madras shirt, was just looking to unwind with some college buddies at the popular dance establishment when in walked Linda. She was a vision of loveliness with her fashion-forward red and white muumuu and sun-kissed skin.
Their eyes met. It was love at first sight. Just like a Hallmark movie. They flirted. They danced. They exchanged numbers. And they dated.
Then on July 12, 1969 — one of the hottest days of the year — Linda Brown walked down the aisle of Waterloo’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church in her poorly-chosen long sleeve wedding gown and said “I do” to her beloved Gary.
It was a memorable day for the happy couple. Not only did they become husband and wife, they were also the recipients of six fondue pots, as this was an era pre-dating the gift registry.
Their family includes two children, Cydney Kelley of Chicago, and Kyle (and Mackenzie) Kelley of North Liberty, and granddaughter Estelle.
Cards may be sent to 5634 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613. Please, no fondue pots.
