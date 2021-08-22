Keiser/60CEDAR FALLS-John and Margie Keiser are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

John W. Keiser and Margaret (Margie) Schumacher were married August 19, 1961 at St. John Mennonite Church in Pandora, Ohio.

John is retired from family medicine. Margie, a former nurse, is a homemaker who enjoys relating with people from other cultures.

They are the parents of Doug (Caroline) of Cedar Falls, Steve (Lori) of Wauwatosa, Wi., Matthew (Rebecca) of Milwaukee, Wi., and David of Cedar Falls.

They have nine grandchildren: Erin (Jonathan) Haverdink, Brian (Rebekah), Abby, Sarah (Simon Weaver), Lydia (Jacob Zehr), Simon, Soraya, Levi, and Micah.

Their anniversary will be celebrated with a catered family dinner.

Cards may be sent to: 311 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, 50613.

