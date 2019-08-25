Keating/50

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Tom and Elaine Burgart Keating celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to St. Maarten in May. They will also be celebrating on the date with a boat trip on the Mississippi.

They were married Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia.

Tom retired from John Deere, and Elaine retired from Principal Financial Group.

Their family includes sons Brian Keating of Ankeny and Michael Keating of Cedar Falls.

