Keating/50
CEDAR FALLS — Tom and Elaine Burgart Keating celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to St. Maarten in May. They will also be celebrating on the date with a boat trip on the Mississippi.
They were married Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tom retired from John Deere, and Elaine retired from Principal Financial Group.
Their family includes sons Brian Keating of Ankeny and Michael Keating of Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.