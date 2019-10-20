Kayser promoted to lieutenant colonel
FAIRBANK — John D. Kayser was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel at Joint Force Headquarters, Maine Air National Guard on Oct. 1.
Kayser, who lives in Scarborough, Maine, grew up in Fairbank and attended Wapsie Valley High School. The son of Pat Kayser of Independence and the late Tom Kayser, he graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
You have free articles remaining.
Kayser is assigned as a plans officer at Camp Chamberlain, supporting domestic operations. Prior to this assignment he was the commander of the 101st Civil Engineering Squadron in Bangor, Maine, where he also deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He is currently employed by Burns & McDonnell as a project manager in their Portland, Maine, office.
Kayser and his wife, Sarah, a student at the University of Maine in Augusta, have two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.