Lt. Col. John Kayser

Kayser promoted to lieutenant colonel

FAIRBANK — John D. Kayser was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel at Joint Force Headquarters, Maine Air National Guard on Oct. 1.

Kayser, who lives in Scarborough, Maine, grew up in Fairbank and attended Wapsie Valley High School. The son of Pat Kayser of Independence and the late Tom Kayser, he graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Kayser is assigned as a plans officer at Camp Chamberlain, supporting domestic operations. Prior to this assignment he was the commander of the 101st Civil Engineering Squadron in Bangor, Maine, where he also deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He is currently employed by Burns & McDonnell as a project manager in their Portland, Maine, office.

Kayser and his wife, Sarah, a student at the University of Maine in Augusta, have two children.

