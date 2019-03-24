Try 3 months for $3
Katy Marie Adams

Dec. 20, 1973 — March 20, 1974.

A little flower

To us was given,

To bud on Earth

But to bloom in Heaven.

Love,

Dad, Mom, Sara, Jeremy and families

